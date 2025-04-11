IPL 2025 | CSK in tatters after being put in to bat by KKR

MS Dhoni's return as CSK skipper did not begin on a happy note as the home side's top order struggled again when they took on KKR at the MA Chindambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Devon Conway was trapped leg before by Moeen Ali for 12 while fellow opener Rachin Ravindra was caught by Ajinkya Rahane off Harshit Rana for just four.
CSK who are notoriously slow starters limped to 31/2 at the end of six overs.
KKR's fielders were in a generous mood towards Vijay Shankar who was missed during his knock of 29 off 21 balls. He finally ran out of luck, being caught by Moeen off Varun Chakravarthy.
Rahul Tripathi, who returned to the side in place of the injured Rururaj Gaikwad, made a laboured 16 before being castled by Sunil Narine.
R Ashwin was promoted to No. 6 but the move failed to pay off as he fell for one off seven balls
Earlier, KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first against CSK in a match that also marks the much-anticipated return of MS Dhoni as CSK captain after 682 days.
Speaking at the toss, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “We’ll bowl first. There were a lot of positives from the last game. We as a team played really well. It’s about improving each game. This looks like a good wicket, won’t change much. We are batting deep, so that’s why we look to bowl first and chase things down.”
“We were looking to bat first as well. Quite a few occasions where we tried to chase it down and what we realised is that the wicket slows down a bit, so if you don’t get a good start then the middle order comes under pressure,” Dhoni said following the toss.
Dhoni steps back into the leadership role following a season-ending elbow injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad. All eyes are now on the veteran as he looks to revive CSK’s campaign after four straight losses that have left the team struggling near the bottom of the table.
KKR have made one change, bringing in Moeen Ali for Spencer, as they aim to build consistency after a mixed season so far - two wins and three defeats.
Playing XI:
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy