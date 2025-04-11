IPL 2025 | CSK in tatters after being put in to bat by KKR

MS Dhoni's return as CSK skipper did not begin on a happy note as the home side's top order struggled again when they took on KKR at the MA Chindambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Devon Conway was trapped leg before by Moeen Ali for 12 while fellow opener Rachin Ravindra was caught by Ajinkya Rahane off Harshit Rana for just four.

CSK who are notoriously slow starters limped to 31/2 at the end of six overs.

KKR's fielders were in a generous mood towards Vijay Shankar who was missed during his knock of 29 off 21 balls. He finally ran out of luck, being caught by Moeen off Varun Chakravarthy.

Rahul Tripathi, who returned to the side in place of the injured Rururaj Gaikwad, made a laboured 16 before being castled by Sunil Narine.

R Ashwin was promoted to No. 6 but the move failed to pay off as he fell for one off seven balls