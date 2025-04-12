IPL 2025 | Markram, Pooran power LSG to six-wicket win over GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a commanding six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 clash on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Chasing a target of 181, LSG wrapped up the match with three balls to spare, finishing at 186-4 in 19.3 overs.

LSG dominated the innings with explosive knocks from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran. Markram’s 58 off 31 balls and Pooran’s unbeaten 61 off 34 laid the foundation for a comfortable chase.

Among GT’s bowlers, impact substitute Prasidh Krishna was the most effective, taking 2 for 26 while Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar picked up a wicket each.