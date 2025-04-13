IPL 2025 | Kohli, Salt slam fifties as RCB outclass RR by nine wickets

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt struck commanding half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a dominant nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.
Virat Kohli went on to equal David Warner’s record for the most 50-plus scores in IPL history, with both batters achieving the feat 66 times.
Batting first, RR posted a competitive total of 173 at the end of their 20 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the innings with a well-compiled 75 which provided Rajasthan with the momentum needed to build a strong total.
RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a tight final over, picking up a crucial wicket to restrict the Royals from accelerating further in the death overs.
RCB, however, missed a golden opportunity to further limit the damage, as Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch that could have dismissed Dhruv Jurel. Jurel provided a late flourish to the RR innings, smashing 35 off just 23 balls.
With 173 on the board, Rajasthan have given their bowlers a solid target to defend, while RCB will need a strong start to chase down the total.
Krunal Pandya gave RCB their first breakthrough in their first over of spin, removing the RR skipper for just 15 Sanju Samson.
Earlier, RCB won the toss and chose to bowl against RR in the clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
"Surface looks pretty hard and good. We will know how the pitch behaves," RCB captain Rajat Patidar said.
"This is to raise awareness to plant more trees," he added, explaining the green jerseys.
"We also wanted to bowl first. Normally it gets better to bat is the local information here. We know the conditions and if we respect the opposition and play to potential I think we will be fine. Ups and downs keep happening, can’t allow doubts to enter into the dressing room," RR skipper Sanju Samson said following the toss.
Both RR and RCB were eager to bounce back after defeats in their previous games against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively, however, RR could not secure secure two crucial points as they returned to their original home ground for the first time this season, after playing their first three home matches in Guwahati.
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal