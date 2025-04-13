IPL 2025 | Kohli, Salt slam fifties as RCB outclass RR by nine wickets

Batting first, RR posted a competitive total of 173 at the end of their 20 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the innings with a well-compiled 75 which provided Rajasthan with the momentum needed to build a strong total.

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a tight final over, picking up a crucial wicket to restrict the Royals from accelerating further in the death overs.

RCB, however, missed a golden opportunity to further limit the damage, as Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch that could have dismissed Dhruv Jurel. Jurel provided a late flourish to the RR innings, smashing 35 off just 23 balls.

With 173 on the board, Rajasthan have given their bowlers a solid target to defend, while RCB will need a strong start to chase down the total.

Krunal Pandya gave RCB their first breakthrough in their first over of spin, removing the RR skipper for just 15 Sanju Samson.