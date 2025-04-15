IPL 2025 | PBKS opt to bat as Shreyas Iyer wins toss against former side KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL clash in Mullanpur.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said he wanted his team to improve its fielding, while KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said he was happy to bowl first.

Shreyas Iyer is facing the team he led to the IPL title last season.

PBKS will be aiming to return to winning ways, having lost their previous game to Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR, on the other hand, are coming off an 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams have 6 points each, but PBKS have played 5 matches while KKR have played 6. So far, PBKS have lost 2 games, while KKR have lost 3.

Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact players:

PBKS: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

KKR: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey