IPL 2025 RR vs DC | Rajasthan's Archer shoots down Jake Fraser-McGurk; Karun Nair run out on duck

K L Rahul takes the stage for Delhi.

Karun Nair run out in the 4th over on duck.

Delhi Capital's opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal in Jofra Archer's over at 9 for 6 balls.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, will face off against Rajasthan Royals, captained by Sanju Samson. Delhi currently sits second on the points table with four wins, while Rajasthan finds itself in eighth place.

After winning four consecutive matches, Delhi Capitals faced a narrow 12-run defeat in their last outing against Mumbai Indians, despite a blistering 89-run knock from Karun Nair. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, going down by 9 wickets in their previous match.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact players

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore.