CSK rope in South African Dewald Brevis as replacement for injured Gurjapneet

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings on Friday announced the roping in of South Africa all-rounder Dewald Brevis, one of the most exciting young cricketers in the world, into their squad, replacing injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the IPL.

Brevis, who has played two T20 Internationals after making his debut in 2023, has made a name in franchise tournaments around the world, including playing in the IPL, CPL, MLC and SA20.

He was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 291 at a strike rate of 184.17 in the 2025 SA20, helping MI Cape Town win their first title.