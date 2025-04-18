IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS | Rain delays toss in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers take on Punjab Kings

The IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was delayed due to persistent rain. The toss, originally scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, was postponed following a steady drizzle, pushing back the 7:30 PM IST start time as well.

As per IPL playing conditions, matches starting at 7:30 PM IST are expected to conclude by 10:50 PM IST. However, an additional 60 minutes of extra time is permitted to accommodate weather-related delays.

If conditions allow and the umpires believe the match can finish by 11:50 PM IST, a shortened five-over-per-side game may still be held.