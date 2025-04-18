IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS | Rain delays toss in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers take on Punjab Kings

Express@IPL

The IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was delayed due to persistent rain. The toss, originally scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, was postponed following a steady drizzle, pushing back the 7:30 PM IST start time as well.

As per IPL playing conditions, matches starting at 7:30 PM IST are expected to conclude by 10:50 PM IST. However, an additional 60 minutes of extra time is permitted to accommodate weather-related delays.

If conditions allow and the umpires believe the match can finish by 11:50 PM IST, a shortened five-over-per-side game may still be held.

