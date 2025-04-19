IPL 2025 RR vs LSG | Markram fifty boosts Super Giants after early losses

Aiden Markram came to the rescue of Lucknow Super Giants with a timely fifty after they were rocked by early blows in their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

Mitchell Marsh was the first to go, dismissed for four by Jofra Archer in the third over. Then a Sandeep Sharma slower delivery had Nicholas Pooran trapped in front for 11.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's poor form continued as he fell for just three to leave the visitors at 54/3 in the eighth over. Attempting a reverse sweep, he was caught by keeper Dhruv Jurel on the third attempt.

Earlier, Pant won the toss and elected to bat first. With Sanju Samson unavailable for tonight's game, Riyan Parag is leading RR.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to bounce back after a narrow Super Over loss, with skipper Sanju Samson’s injury adding uncertainty.

Nitish Rana's gritty fifty and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s return to form are positives, but the inconsistent middle order and underperforming spin duo of Hasaranga and Theekshana remain concerns.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are reeling from a loss to struggling CSK, and their reliance on Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran in the top order continues to be a worry.

Rishabh Pant's return to form is a boost, but their bowling, particularly the pace attack, has been inconsistent. Both teams are hungry for a win, making this an exciting and crucial encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Substitutes:

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore