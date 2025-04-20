IPL 2025 | Kohli, Patidar power RCB to dominant win over PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a commanding seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh.

Chasing 158, RCB cruised to victory in 18.5 overs, thanks to explosive innings from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

Both batters reached their half-centuries, with Kohli remaining unbeaten on 71 off 54 balls and Padikkal scoring a quickfire 61 off 35.

Their dominant partnership laid the foundation for an easy chase.

Earlier, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first. Despite a strong start from PBKS, the momentum of the Kings were derailed by RCB’s bowlers who applied pressure throughout.

PBKS were eventually restricted to 157 for 6, with spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma playing key roles.

With this win, RCB move up to third on the points table, keeping their playoff hopes alive.