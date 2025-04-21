Injured Sanju Samson to miss RCB game, will continue rehab in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals on Monday confirmed that skipper Sanju Samson will miss the upcoming away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he continues his recovery from the side-strain he suffered during the game against Delhi Capitals.

Samson has already missed Royals' home against Lucknow Super Giants and are scheduled to clash with RCB on Thursday.

The Royals' medical staff hasn't set a date for Samson's return.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team's home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB," the Royals released a statement.

"The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action," it further stated.

In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag will continue to lead the side.