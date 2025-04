IPL 2025 | Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

DC skipper Axar Patel said they have made one change in their XI, with Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera replacing Mohit Sharma.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said he would have chosen to bowl too, adding that they are going in with an unchanged side.

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav .