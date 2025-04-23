IPL 2025 | Mumbai Indians rip through Sunrisers Hyderabad top order

Mumbai Indians ripped through the Sunrisers Hyderabad top order after opting to bowl first in their IPL match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar grabbed two wickets each as SRH crumbled to 13/4 in a dream start for MI.

Travis Head was the first to go, skying a Boult delivery into the hands of Naman Dhir at deep backward point for a four-ball duck.

Chahar struck in the next over, having Ishan Kishan caught down the leg side by wicket keeper Ryan Rickelton for one.

Abhishek Sharma joined the procession back to the dugout after making eight, offering a catch to Vignesh Puthur at point to give Boult his second wicket.

It was then Chahar's turn to strike again, with Nitish Reddy giving a catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on after making two.

Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma briefly stemmed the rot by adding 22. Hardik Pandya then brought himself on and struck with his third ball, having Verma caught behind by Rickelton for 12.

With the score at a dismal 35/5, SRH were forced to activate their impact player, bringing in Abhinav Manohar in place of Head.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Both sides have made one change. MI have brought back Vignesh Puthur in place of Ashwani Kumar, while Jaydev Unadkat is in the starting XI for SRH instead of Mohammed Shami who features in the impact player list.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga