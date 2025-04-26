Haven't been able to get it right in auction: CSK head coach Fleming

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League have been a shadow of their former selves. Constant chopping in the team and mid-season acquisitions are things new to the think-tank.
On Friday, as CSK lost their fourth game at home, to Sunrisers Hyderabad, their campaign has all but come to an end. Head coach Stephen Fleming wore a resigned look as he reflected on what has been a disappointing season. He even went on to admit that they probably did not get things right at the auction. "Looking at how the game is evolving, it's not easy. That is why we are proud of our record today. We have been consistent for so long and it doesn't take much for it to go another way. Other teams have gotten better and that is the point of the auction. But we just haven't been able to get it right," said Fleming in the post match-press conference.
"It is a very fluid beast. It's like buying 25 houses and seeing it come away at the end of it mentally and sometimes physically exhausting. We're not that far away from getting the right eleven. And we have just struggled really to nail a game plan. We've chopped and changed too much. So yeah, there is a lot of responsibility and soul-searching and it certainly starts with me at the top, 100%," he added.
Apart from the auction itself, injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, missing Devon Conway, poor form of Rachin Ravindra only added to their issues. So much so that they had to draft in 17-year old Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis as replacements. CSK had hoped that their experienced bunch Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja would perform. But they didn't live up to the expectations.
"Losing Ruturaj is a big blow. You see teams are doing well because the bulk of the runs is coming from the top, and then it all flows into place. So we haven't had that. Our middle order has not performed well, and that has followed," Fleming said. "So you take responsibility from the top down and then you just ask a little more of the players. But yeah, that has to be an area where we need to reflect and say it wasn't as good as what it could have been or it hasn't worked out how we wanted," he added.
Fans have expressed displeasure with their team, and Fleming hopes his team make amends in the remaining fixtures, although they stand little to no chance in making the play-offs. "I'm really proud of the support we get, and I'm disappointed and sad that this season has gone the way it's gone. And that reflects all the players that are involved," he said.