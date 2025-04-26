Haven't been able to get it right in auction: CSK head coach Fleming

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League have been a shadow of their former selves. Constant chopping in the team and mid-season acquisitions are things new to the think-tank.

On Friday, as CSK lost their fourth game at home, to Sunrisers Hyderabad, their campaign has all but come to an end. Head coach Stephen Fleming wore a resigned look as he reflected on what has been a disappointing season. He even went on to admit that they probably did not get things right at the auction. "Looking at how the game is evolving, it's not easy. That is why we are proud of our record today. We have been consistent for so long and it doesn't take much for it to go another way. Other teams have gotten better and that is the point of the auction. But we just haven't been able to get it right," said Fleming in the post match-press conference.