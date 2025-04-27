Indian Premier League 2025: Bowlers back with a bang

CHENNAI: When Delhi Capitals seamer Mukesh Kumar was at the start of his run-up to complete the 14th over against Lucknow Super Giants last week, the score was 110/3. Mukesh had just removed Abdul Samad with a return catch and was looking to get rid of the set Mitchell Marsh.

Mukesh ran in, aimed for an yorker, and even executed it to the point. The ball was on course to land on the crease just outside the off-stump.

But then, something happened. Just as it was nearing Marsh, the ball started to tail in. It dipped and swung just enough to beat the toe end of the bat and hit the bottom of the off-stump. Instantly, he and everyone watching it knew that this was one to be made a GIF out of and play it on loop for the days to come. It was genius execution from Mukesh, but the big picture, the one that has put smiles on pacers all around in the IPL, was that reverse swing is back in the league. And big time.

Mitchell Starc had his moment in the Super Over against Rajasthan Royals and so has several other pacers as there have been signs of reverse swing as early as 13th over in the first innings. While it has given the fans and the bowlers moments to remember, the phenomenon has reflected in the numbers as well. Significantly so.