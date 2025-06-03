Royal fans roar for Bengaluru

AHMEDABAD: Long before Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 IPL final. Even before it was confirmed that Shreyas Iyer’s team will play the summit clash something happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Monday. As Shreyas inched closer towards the target against Mumbai Indians a chant emerged in the stands.
Not for Punjab or for Mumbai, nor was it about Shreyas or Rohit Sharma, but of ‘AAR SEE BEE’. As Shreyas slammed Ashwani Kumar into the stands, thousands of fans who were in the stands and those who ran out of the stadium chanted Royal Challengers Bengaluru's name. It was a perfect indication of what's to be expected in the final on Tuesday.
Much like it has been since the beginning of the 18th season, everywhere you went in Ahmedabad, all one could hear was about RCB. From auto rickshaw and cab drives to street food shops, there was only one point of discussion -- RCB.
In fact, it felt like a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final where the fans painted the stadium blue. Except, this was a T20 league and the colour was all red — RCB red. Not that Punjab did not have the support or fans; New Chandigarh was their den during the playoffs and Shreyas’ stakes have gone up significantly since the start of the season. However, clearly, RCB fans have shown up and the final witnessed a crowd that IPL has perhaps never seen before.
Two months ago, when the 18th season of the IPL began, little did anyone expect these two teams to come to the final and play in front of a packed stadium in Ahmedabad. The final was scheduled for Kolkata and there were a few teams considered favourites. Even the road to this point was not a straightforward one. At one point, it did not even feel like the IPL would happen in this window when the league was suspended due to the India-Pakistan conflict.
When the league was suspended for eight days, there was uncertainty over the return of foreign players — and some of them did not because of other commitments. Even when it resumed, there were question mark over the scheduling. The rule changes made midway to avoid complete washouts — some teams even wrote to the BCCI about it — and uncertainty over which venue would host the playoffs.
Despite all that, over the past week, fans of those franchises showed what the tournament means and why they would turn up and cheer for their teams and heroes in the playoffs. If the Qualifier 1 in New Chandigarh was all about the home team, Tuesday was for Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Although the IPL turned 18 this year, there is no comparison to any of the football leagues across the globe. But in cricket there isn’t a bigger league than this.
And the final between RCB and PBKS was perhaps the best thing it could have asked for. Not because of Kohli’s fandom and the No. 18 comparisons, but because it showed what an IPL title means to a fan.
Across the country, RCB fans are doing poojas and visiting temples and everything else they can think of in the hopes that their team wins. On the other hand, Punjab fans have declared they will write off lands, or even rename roads for their ‘sarpanch’ Shreyas.
The two teams, along with the Delhi Capitals, have historically been ridiculed for their track record and their tendency to collapse during big occasions. They have been made into meme material, even being called 'the Holy Trinity', as they are the only three teams from the original eight who have not won a trophy.
Their fans have felt the angst, ecstasy and agony for years, going to an emotional rollercoaster every season.
Tuesday will be a night that defines the careers of the players, two captains, the franchises and the impact they have had and will have on millions of fans