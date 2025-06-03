Tears of joy for Kohli & Co as RCB clinch maiden IPL title

However, it did not always look like RCB were going to win this. Not when Shreyas took an ice-cool catch to remove Phil Salt off Kyle Jamieson in the very second over in the first innings. Or when Kohli went into a shell in the powerplay while Mayank Agarwal and Patidar tried to keep the scoreboard ticking before getting out against the run of play. At the time, it felt like the occasion had gotten to them.

RCB wanted to approach it like any other contest, but they knew it would not be easy. Their fans had turned up in large numbers, comparable to India's support during the ODI World Cup final. Even the theatres in Bengaluru were showing the final in screens for the non-travellers to cheer on while Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka had put on the RCB jersey and released a video in support, showing how desperately they were longing for an IPL trophy.

Shreyas set the tone with the catch to remove Salt, and the rest followed. Yuzvendra Chahal removed their first spin-basher, Mayank Agarwal, and Jamieson hit it full on Rajat Patidar to remove three of the top four, who had been taking on bowlers through the season. It did come at a cost — RCB were 96/3 in 10.5 overs when Patidar fell — but Punjab remained calm. As wickets fell around him, Kohli got stuck. Till Patidar got out, he had played 22 balls, hit just two boundaries, while accumulating just 20 runs in as many balls. Over the next 24 balls, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Chahal conceded just two boundaries — a four and a six — and Kohli (43 off 35 balls) succumbed. He tried to pull Omarzai, top-edged, and the Afghan all-rounder ran towards midwicket to complete the catch.

From thereon, Jitesh Sharma tried his best to replicate what he did against Lucknow Super Giants, but Punjab kept hitting the hard lengths despite the boundaries that came off Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh. Vyshak eventually got rid of Jitesh for 25 off 15. Arshdeep delivered the final blow in the end, taking three wickets while giving away just three runs in the final over of the innings, as RCB got to 190/9. It was a competitive total, but not an unattainable target. However, Krunal and the rest of the RCB bowling attack stepped up to fulfil the long-awaited dream of millions of fans. Their roar echoed around the stadium — Ee Saala Cup Namdu (this year, the cup is ours). A Cup win that is bound to be etched in their memories forever.