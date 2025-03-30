DC vs SRH | IPL 2025: Capitals bowlers on fire as Sunrisers stand at 156/9

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disastrous start after opting to bat first, losing Abhishek Sharma to a run-out in the very first over. The trouble deepened as Mitchell Starc struck twice in quick succession, removing Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy inside the powerplay. Kishan mistimed a short and wide delivery straight to deep backward point, while Nitish fell for a duck, lofting a slower one straight to Axar Patel. At 29/3 in just three overs, SRH were in serious trouble.

Travis Head, who had shown promise with a few elegant boundaries, became Starc’s third victim as he edged a back-of-length delivery to KL Rahul behind the stumps. His dismissal for 22 off 12 balls meant SRH had lost their top four inside the first five overs.

The rescue act came from Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma, who played aggressively to break the pressure. Klaasen smashed Kuldeep Yadav for a huge six straight down the ground, bringing up SRH’s 100. Aniket, too, showed intent, hammering two back-to-back sixes off Axar Patel. Their quick-fire partnership of 47 runs in 26 balls brought SRH back into the game.

However, just when SRH seemed to be rebuilding, Mohit Sharma provided a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Klaasen for 32 off 19 balls with a well-judged catch by Vipraj Nigam in the deep. At 114/5 in 11 overs, SRH still had a lot of work to do. Aniket, looking solid, remains the key for SRH to post a competitive total, but DC’s bowlers, led by Starc, have been relentless so far.