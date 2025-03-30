IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK: Hasaranga’s four-wicket haul powers Royals to narrow six-run victory

Wanindu Hasaranga’s stellar performance halted Chennai Super Kings' chase, as Rajasthan Royals secured a narrow six-run victory in their IPL clash on Sunday.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the fightback with a well-crafted 63 off 44 balls (7x4, 1x6), but Hasaranga’s impactful spell of 4/35 kept the scoring in check, restricting Chennai to 176/6. This marked CSK’s second consecutive defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja (32* off 22) and MS Dhoni (16 off 11) added late fireworks, briefly raising hopes for Chennai. Dhoni smashed a six and a four in the 19th over, where Tushar Deshpande conceded 19 runs, with Jadeja finishing the over with a six.

However, with 20 needed off the final over, Sandeep Sharma held his nerve, giving away just 13 runs and dismissing Dhoni with a brilliant catch by Shimron Hetmyer, sealing Rajasthan’s win.

Earlier, Nitish Rana's smashing 81 off 36 balls, featuring 10 fours and five sixes, set RR on course for a big total. However, CSK fought back in the final overs, with Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed picking up two wickets each, restricting RR to 182/9.

Khaleel Ahmed struck early in the first over, removing Jaiswal, who has struggled for form in this IPL season. After hitting a boundary to start, Jaiswal failed to capitalise and was caught by Ravichandran Ashwin for just 4 runs. Captain Sanju Samson also had a short stay, falling to Noor Ahmad after scoring 20.