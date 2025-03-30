Express@IPL

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK: Hasaranga’s four-wicket haul powers Royals to narrow six-run victory

Both teams have struggled - RR remain winless after two games, while CSK are reeling from a crushing defeat to RCB.
Rajasthan Royals' Wanindu Hasaranga, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Rahul Tripathi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Rajasthan Royals' Wanindu Hasaranga, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Rahul Tripathi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Sunday, March 30, 2025.(Photo | AP)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga’s stellar performance halted Chennai Super Kings' chase, as Rajasthan Royals secured a narrow six-run victory in their IPL clash on Sunday.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the fightback with a well-crafted 63 off 44 balls (7x4, 1x6), but Hasaranga’s impactful spell of 4/35 kept the scoring in check, restricting Chennai to 176/6. This marked CSK’s second consecutive defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja (32* off 22) and MS Dhoni (16 off 11) added late fireworks, briefly raising hopes for Chennai. Dhoni smashed a six and a four in the 19th over, where Tushar Deshpande conceded 19 runs, with Jadeja finishing the over with a six.

However, with 20 needed off the final over, Sandeep Sharma held his nerve, giving away just 13 runs and dismissing Dhoni with a brilliant catch by Shimron Hetmyer, sealing Rajasthan’s win.

Earlier, Nitish Rana's smashing 81 off 36 balls, featuring 10 fours and five sixes, set RR on course for a big total. However, CSK fought back in the final overs, with Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed picking up two wickets each, restricting RR to 182/9.

Khaleel Ahmed struck early in the first over, removing Jaiswal, who has struggled for form in this IPL season. After hitting a boundary to start, Jaiswal failed to capitalise and was caught by Ravichandran Ashwin for just 4 runs. Captain Sanju Samson also had a short stay, falling to Noor Ahmad after scoring 20.

The innings started with Jaiswal cracking a boundary off the first ball but falling soon after, mistiming an inswinger from Khaleel Ahmed straight to mid-off. With RR at 9/1 in 1 over, Nitish Rana walked in and immediately made an impact, slicing a full delivery past point for four.

From there, Rana took control, punishing Overton in the second over with a flicked boundary to square leg before upper-cutting a short ball over deep third for a six. RR moved to 23/1 in 2 overs as Samson got off the mark.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

CSK
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR vs CSK
RR
Wanindu Hasaranga
IPL 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com