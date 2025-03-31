IPL 2025 Live | KKR in trouble as openers fall cheaply against MI

Pacers Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar struck early after Mumbai Indians elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Boult castled Sunil Narine for a duck in the first over while Chahar removed Quinton de Kock for one in the second over.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were at the crease as KKR ended the third over at 25/2.

KKR made one change to their side with Narine returning in place of Moeen Ali, while MI brought back Will Jacks and also handed a debut to Ashwani Kumar.

MI have lost their opening two matches to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. KKR, on the other hand, recovered from an opening loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore by posting a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals.