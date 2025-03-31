IPL 2025 |Repeatedly ignored by UP, former U-19 World Cupper Zeeshan Ansari finally gets his break

NEW DELHI: At 16, Zeeshan Ansari was the youngest member of the Indian U-19 World Cup team in 2016 that had a posse of future India international in its ranks.

While Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and were striving to graduate to the next level, Ansari sank into oblivion.

Since then he has played just five Ranji Trophy matches and one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy contest for Uttar Pradesh.

The wiry leg-spinner from Lucknow's famous shopping hub Hazratganj, wasn't the centre of attention in that illustrious batch that had seven players, who later went on to play for the senior Indian team across formats with varying degree of success.

On Sunday afternoon, after years of wilderness, the now 25-year-old and better-built Ansari walked into the collective consciousness with wickets of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and KL Rahul albeit in a losing cause for Sunrisers Hyderabad on his IPL debut.

Not afraid to flight the ball, Ansari showed a big heart, something that former U-19 India selector and UP stalwart Gyanendra Pandey was impressed with back then. He was picked for the junior national squad.

"Usko Eid se pahle hi Eidi mil gayi (He got Eid's gift before the festivities began). He is a very hardworking bowler," Pandey, who had played a couple of ODIs for India back in 1999, told PTI.

"Obviously, I don't want to get into why he didn't play more for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket all these years. But he was UP T20 league's highest wicket-taker for Meerut Mavericks and that's how SRH scouts picked him."

What Pandey likes about Ansari is his courage whenever he is being challenged by the best in business.

"I was coach of Kanpur Superstars and he played for Meerut Mavericks. Sameer Rizvi (who is with DC) is a big name in UP T20 circuit and he dismissed him effortlessly. Those who watched UP T20 league saw his talent and yesterday a bigger audience got to watch him play."

Along with Delhi, UP is another BCCI affiliated state association which produces battle-hardened players, who rise not because of the system but despite it.

He had 17 wickets in five Ranji games, decent if not outstanding but even then not getting a chance across any format since 2020 does defy logic.

Son of a tailor in Hazratganj, the senior Ansari never had the means to raise questions about why his son was repeatedly ignored.