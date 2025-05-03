IPL 2025 | Kohli, Bethell fall after getting RCB off to flyer against CSK

Openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell got Royal Challengers Bengaluru off to a flyer, adding 97 in just 9.5 overs in their IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Matheesha Pathirana finally removed Bethell for 55 in 33 balls when he top-edged a pull and was caught brilliantly by a diving Dewald Brevis at square leg.
That over cost just three but the runs continued to flow as Kohli reached his fifty in the next over by Ravindra Jadeja, which went for 17.
Sam Curran made the vital breakthrough, having Kohli caught by Khaleel Ahmed for 62 off 33 balls, leaving RCB at 121/2 in the 12th over.
It was Kohli's fourth successive fifty in the tournament.
MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first for Chennai Super Kings.
Rarely do Chennai Super Kings visit Royal Challengers Bengaluru with such low stakes. Just last May at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the fierce rivals were in a high-stakes clash for the final IPL playoff spot.
Currently at the bottom of the table and struggling with a losing streak, Chennai Super Kings face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are riding high in 3rd place.
Playing XI
CSK: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(WK/C), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana
RCB: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(C), Jitesh Sharma(WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal
Impact player options
RCB: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh
CSK: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton