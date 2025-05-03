IPL 2025 | Kohli, Bethell fall after getting RCB off to flyer against CSK

Openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell got Royal Challengers Bengaluru off to a flyer, adding 97 in just 9.5 overs in their IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Matheesha Pathirana finally removed Bethell for 55 in 33 balls when he top-edged a pull and was caught brilliantly by a diving Dewald Brevis at square leg.

That over cost just three but the runs continued to flow as Kohli reached his fifty in the next over by Ravindra Jadeja, which went for 17.

Sam Curran made the vital breakthrough, having Kohli caught by Khaleel Ahmed for 62 off 33 balls, leaving RCB at 121/2 in the 12th over.

It was Kohli's fourth successive fifty in the tournament.