Top Gun: How Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Buttler have shaped Gujarat's IPL 2025 season

"We haven’t decided at which number he will bat, maybe we will get to know about it tomorrow (first match against Punjab Kings) during the match, but over the course of 8-9 years that he has played IPL, he has played at different numbers and he has performed. So, I don’t see that as a problem for us,” he said. There were a few raised eyebrows when the former Rajasthan Royals opener came out at No. 3.

Would it work? The question had some merit to it. Especially in a league where emphasis has been on power-hitting, maximising the powerplay and having at least two high intent players in the top three, was this smart?

A little over a month into the 18th iteration and it's safe to say it has worked out. And how. A lot of praise for Gujarat has gone to their bowlers and the way they complement each other in different phases. The same can be said of Sai Sudharsan, Buttler and Gill. They all bat long, are deceptively quick scorers even if they are, by definition, anchors. They are also good against both primary bowling types.

In 2024, Titans, after reaching back-to-back finals and winning one of those, grounded to a halt. One of the reasons why they didn't do all that well was they had the lowest powerplay run-rate among all 10 teams. Gill wanted to address that this year. "The plan is to score as many runs as possible, and lose as little wickets as possible," Gill had said at GT's pre-season press conference. "We did not do well in the powerplay or (the phases) after that last season."