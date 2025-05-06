IPL 2025 | Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans win the toss and opt to bowl first. Kagiso Rabada will not be playing for GT.

The highly anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans—currently occupying the 3rd and 4th spots on the points table with 14 points each—is set to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are on a six-match winning streak, thanks to the return of Jasprit Bumrah, which has strengthened their pace attack. Trent Boult is in great form, eager to bowl at Wankhede. Rohit Sharma has regained form with three fifties in four matches, while Suryakumar Yadav is competing for the orange cap.

Gujarat Titans come into this match after a dominant win over SRH, bouncing back strongly from a heavy loss to RR. Their bowlers regained form, and the top three batters continue their exceptional run. With Kagiso Rabada returning from suspension, a selection dilemma looms, as Gerald Coetzee impressed in the last game.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna