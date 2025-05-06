Sai of relief for Gujarat Titans

CHENNAI: At some point during April 2024, R Sai Kishore had started to get a regular place in the Gujarat Titans side. A star-studded line-up that had both Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad meant the left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu was not in the first XI despite making the most of every chance that had come his way.

And then he delivered a Player of the Match performance against Punjab Kings that put him in the limelight. Just when it seemed like he was going to become a permanent feature in the XI, a freakish golf injury ruled him out of the rest of the season.

After three months, he began the domestic season well at the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. He went on to have a fruitful season with the red ball and when the 2025 season came along, he was a non-negotiable in the XI for GT. With no Noor Ahmad, he became their primary left-arm spinner and Sai Kishore immediately showed why that should be relied upon.

Sai Kishore started off with a three-fer against Punjab and then continued to take wickets in every game. In the first eight games he played, only once he went wicketless — against Lucknow Super Giants. Even then, he gave away just 35 runs. In fact, the most runs he has conceded this season so far was the 1/37 against MI.