Blackout, evacuation in Dharamsala as IPL future remains uncertain

CHENNAI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala was called off midway as a result of the rising tension between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor which was launched after last month's terror attacks in Pahalgam.

With the neighbouring country reportedly launching a series of projectiles on Thursday evening, the local administration began an evacuation process shortly after 9.00 PM. With the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium also witnessing a situation with floodlights, the organisers had no choice but to arrive at the conclusion.

From a broader perspective, nobody really knows if the 18th edition of the league will continue on Friday as the situation is very fluid, dynamic and is changing on a hourly basis. "It will depend on how the situation develops," BCCI vice-president, Rajiv Shukla, told this daily. "Today there were security concerns in Jammu and Pathankot, which were close to Dharamsala, that is why we called off the match. Tomorrow we don't know what will happen, based on that we will take a decision. We are arranging a special train tomorrow (Friday) for everyone to leave safely," Shukla said.