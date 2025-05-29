IPL 2025| RCB storm into final after handing Punjab Kings eight-wicket thrashing

MULLANPUR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to enter the final of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.
RCB bowlers justified skipper Rajat Patidar's decision to field first by packing off PBKS for a paltry 101 in just 14.1 overs.
Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer with 26.
Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) did the star turn for RCB by picking up three wickets pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) left PBKS reeling at 50 for five in the seventh over.
In reply, RCB romped home, scoring 106 for 2 in 10 overs with Philip Salt scoring 27-ball 56.
Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 101 all out in 14.1 overs (Suyash Sharma 3/21, Josh Hazlewood 3/21, Yash Dayal 2/26).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 106 for 2 in 10 overs (Philip Salt 56; Kyle Jamieson 1/27).
Earlier, Rajat Patidar, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings. With a spot in the final on the line, RCB will look to make the most of the early conditions on a pitch expected to offer good pace and carry.
“The wicket looks pretty hard. We’ll try to maximise the first few overs while bowling first. We gave more than 100% against LSG. Hazlewood comes in for Thushara,” said Patidar at the toss.
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer said he would have preferred to bowl but remains confident in his side's batting: “Would have liked to bowl but pretty optimistic about batting first. Boys have been electrifying while stepping onto the field. Lifts the momentum and gives a lot of positivity. Azmat Omarzai comes in for Marco Jansen.”
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson