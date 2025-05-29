IPL 2025| RCB storm into final after handing Punjab Kings eight-wicket thrashing

MULLANPUR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to enter the final of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

RCB bowlers justified skipper Rajat Patidar's decision to field first by packing off PBKS for a paltry 101 in just 14.1 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer with 26.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) did the star turn for RCB by picking up three wickets pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) left PBKS reeling at 50 for five in the seventh over.

In reply, RCB romped home, scoring 106 for 2 in 10 overs with Philip Salt scoring 27-ball 56.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 101 all out in 14.1 overs (Suyash Sharma 3/21, Josh Hazlewood 3/21, Yash Dayal 2/26).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 106 for 2 in 10 overs (Philip Salt 56; Kyle Jamieson 1/27).