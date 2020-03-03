Home Sport IPL News

Can't wait to sit alongside Ricky Ponting in IPL: Delhi Capitals' Alex Carey 

Carey, who was a part of Australia's World Cup team last summer, will make his debut in the cash-rich IPL this season after the Delhi based franchise purchased him for Rs 2.40 crore in the player auct

Published: 03rd March 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Alex Carey

Alex Carey of Australia (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CAPE TOWN: Delhi Capitals' new recruit wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey on Tuesday said he is eager to soak up the cricketing prowess of coach and Australia great Ricky Pointing in the upcoming season of the IPL, starting March 29.

Carey, who was a part of Australia's World Cup team last summer, will make his debut in the cash-rich IPL this season after the Delhi based franchise purchased him for Rs 2.40 crore in the player auction.

"I can't wait, even if I'm not playing, to just sit alongside him (Ponting) and chat cricket with him. I'll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I'm there," Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of Australia's departure to Bloemfontein for the second ODI against South Africa.

Ponting, who was won three World Cups as a player including two as captain, was part of Australia coach Justin Langer's coaching staff during last year's ODI World Cup in England.

The 28-year-old Carey is also looking forward to gain the experience of playing spin in the subcontinent.

"Delhi are really strong at the top with the openers and Rishabh Pant at number four so if there's an opportunity, it'd be at five or six. Which is great for me, if I can keep improving my game in the subcontinent."

"Delhi's a nice spinning wicket so there will be some work to do when we get over there," he added.

Speaking after the auction, Ponting had said the young wicketkeeper-batsman could win a lot of games for the IPL side in his new number 4 role and is also a good backup option to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

"He's a good player of spin, and he's got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he'll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year," Ponting had said.

"And also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Alex Carey Ricky Pointing IPL
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp