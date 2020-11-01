STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Live Score: Dhoni wins toss, invites Kings XI Punjab to bat in final game for both teams

For KXIP, Glenn Maxwell gave way to Jimmy Neesham, while a fit-again Mayank Agarwal replaced Arshdeep Singh.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:27 PM

Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Mandeep Singh. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in their final league match of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis returned in place of Shane Watson, while Mitchell Satner made way for Imran Tahir.

Shardul Thakur also returned to the playing XI in place of Karn Sharma in the CSK line-up.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL CSKvsKXIP IPL playoffs Dhoni Rahul Gayle
