STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Delhi secure top-two finish with six-wicket win, RCB also enter playoffs

Getting their act together in the nick of time after a two-week winless run, DC chased down a target of 153 with six balls to spare.

Published: 02nd November 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Skipper Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore greets Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Delhi Capitals secured a top-two finish on their way to the Indian Premier League playoffs with a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also qualified, here on Monday.

While DC went straight to Qualifier 1, RCB made the playoffs after their opponents took more than 17.3 overs to complete the task, helping Virat Kohli's side to finish the league stage engagements with better net run rate than Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR will need Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to qualify.

Getting their act together in the nick of time after a two-week winless run, DC chased down a target of 153 with six balls to spare.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (64) struck fine half-centuries to power DC to their target after their bowlers dished out a clinical performance and restricted RCB to 152 for seven.

This was a much-needed victory for Capitals after four defeats in a row.

Rahane and Dhawan stitched an 88-run partnership after the South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (2/30) led a fine bowling display to restrict RCB.

The Capitals will get two shots at qualifying for the final, while RCB will play in the eliminator.

Openers Prithvi Shaw (9) and Dhawan began the chase on an aggressive note, finding the ropes from the very first over.

However, the former India under-19 captain, who smashed two boundaries, once again departed early in the chase.

Dhawan found and able ally in Rahane as the two senior batsmen made full use of the field restrictions with the Capitals racing to 53 for one in quick time.

Dhawan reached his fifty in style, flicking the ball past short fine for a four.

Shahbaz Ahmed broke the stand by getting rid of Dhawan in the 13th over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (7) was next to go with Rahane following soon.

However, Rishabh Pant (8) and Marcus Stoinis (10) led Delhi to victory with an over to spare.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal shone with a half-century before DC rallied to stop RCB.

The youngster, who looked in good nick during his stay in the middle, smashed five fours in his 41-ball 50 and shared a 57-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli (29 off 24) for the third wicket.

The Capital pulled things back brilliantly in the middle overs.

Invited bat, Padikkal and Josh Philippe (12) were circumspect in the powerplay overs.

Rabada provided the Capitals with the early breakthrough off his very first ball, claiming the wicket of the Australian in the fifth over.

The powerplay overs yielded 41 runs, including five fours and a maximum, for the loss of one wicket.

Kohli, who was dropped on 13 in the 10th over by Nortje, tried to up the ante in the 12th over by hitting Axar Patel for a six.

The RCB skipper again looked to smash the ball over the fence in the next over but was caught at deep midwicket by Marcus Stoinis off an Ashwin delivery.

Nortje struck twice in the 16th over to get ride of Padikkal and South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a duck.

AB de Villiers (35) was yet again in sublime touch and raised a 33-run stand with young Shivam Dube (17 off 11 balls), but the duo couldn't power RCB to a bigger total.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Shikhar Dhawan IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp