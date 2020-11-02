STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

We couldn't have done anything more, up to Gods now: Morgan after Rajasthan win

KKR finished their league campaign with a 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals to get into the top four with 14 points but a net run-rate of -0.214 might be an impediment towards qualification.

Published: 02nd November 2020 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sunday Nov. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan believes his team couldn't have done anything more in its must-win game against Rajasthan Royals and sought divine intervention for the side to make it to the IPL play-offs.

KKR finished their league campaign with a 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals to get into the top four with 14 points but a net run-rate of -0.214 might be an impediment towards qualification.

"Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate) but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don't think we could have done anything more today. So whatever happens from here is up to the Gods," Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

KKR's entry into the play-offs will now depend on the result of the matches between Delhi Capitals (-0.159) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.145) as well as the one where Sunrisers Hyderabad (+0.555) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified.

In case, SRH wins, KKR's chances of qualification will hinge on a real poor defeat for either DC or RCB in their particular game.

Put in to bat, Morgan smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 68 to take KKR to 191 for 7 and the skipper said it was a par-score on this track.

"I thought it was around a par score. Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good," said Morgan.

Royals skipper Steve Smith, on his part, thanked BCCI for arranging a fantastic tournament in tough times.

"The BCCI and everyone involved to get this tournament up and running have done a fantastic. Hope we were able to put few smile on people's faces, especially in India where it's been tough."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp