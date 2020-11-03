STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

England batsman Sam Billings congratulates Shane Watson on 'amazing career'

England batsman Sam Billings said he has learned a lot from spending time with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings star Shane Watson

Chennai Super Kings star Shane Watson (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: England batsman Sam Billings said he has learned a lot from spending time with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.

Watson and Billings both played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League in 2018. CSK had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to clinch the title.

Watson on Tuesday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a 20-year long illustrious career, during which he was one of the world's premier white-ball all-rounders.

Billing, who scored 108 runs in the 11th edition of the tournament, congratulated Watson on an "amazing career" and said he was very lucky to have a teammate like an all-rounder.

"Huge congrats on an amazing career to a phenomenal cricketer & even better bloke! Very lucky to have had you as a teammate on various occasions; the impact and learnings I have benefited from spending time with you have been immense. Enjoy retirement @ShaneRWatson33 #GiddyUppp," Billings tweeted.

The Australian all-rounder had already ended his international career in March 2016 and had only been playing in overseas T20 leagues.

Watson said that the last three years in the IPL with CSK have been of the highlights of his career.

"I'm just so grateful, the last three years have been one of the highlights of my career," said Watson in a video posted on CSK's Twitter.

In his IPL stint, Watson has lifted two titles in 2008 (RR) and 2018 (CSK) and two players of the tournament awards (2008 and 2013).

The 39-year-old played 145 games for three teams in the competition, scoring 3874 runs at a strike-rate of 137.91. He hit four centuries and also claimed a hat-trick amongst his 92 IPL wickets.

CSK failed to qualify for the play-off for the first time in the 11 seasons they have competed in. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side finished with 12 points in 14 games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane ​Watson Sam Billings CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp