STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

We plan out batsmen, using brain and skills: Jason Holder on SRH bowling

SRH have conceded 131, 149, 120, 131 and 126 runs in the last five matches and on the back of some good bowling have powered their way into Qualifier 2 where they will play Delhi Capitals

Published: 07th November 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Holder picked up three wickets and scored 24 with the bat on Friday | SPORTZPICS

By IANS

ABU DHABI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers, who have restricted their opposition to below 150 in their last five matches, are the driving force behind the franchise's success.

SRH have conceded 131, 149, 120, 131 and 126 runs in the last five matches and on the back of some good bowling have powered their way into Qualifier 2 where they will play Delhi Capitals on Sunday night.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who was SRH's most successful bowler on Friday night with three wickets for 25, said that their success is because of the planning and execution despite the team lacking the express pace that the other two teams in the qualifiers, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, possess.

Holder, addressing the media after the match, said, "For me it is all about execution. Once we have solid plans, more or less you got to execute your plans. We have had lots of discussions at length, about what to do with certain players and in the heat of battle, it is all about executing. We have done a tremendous job, with every bowler putting his hand up. We have used our skills and brains," said Holder.

The West Indies skipper had earlier said that the SRH bowlers have skills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jason Holder SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp