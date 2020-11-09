Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer reacts after qualifying for maiden IPL final

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer says qualifying for a maiden IPL final is "best feeling ever" after a roller-coaster journey in which his team has peaked at just the right time.

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs on Sunday to reach the final against defending champions Mumbai Indians to be played on Tuesday in Dubai.

"(It's) Best feeling ever. Journey has been a roller-coaster. The emotions keep going high and low, so you can't have the same set of routines. Have to keep chopping and changing," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

"Hoping that in the next game as well, against MI the biggest team, we're able to play freely."

Iyer lauded the collective effort that carried the side through to the summit clash.

"End of the day we stuck together as a family. Very happy with the effort every individual has put in. But have been getting support from coaches and support staff. On top of that the team has been so special. Really fortunate to have such an amazing team," Iyer said.

Talking about the Sunday's match, Iyer said, "We were going at 10 run per over, but we know Rashid (Khan) can be lethal in the middle. The plan was to not give him wickets."

"We were lacking with the opening partnership, so needed a rocket start. We thought if Dhawan goes and plays maximum deliveries he can give us a good start."

A disappointed SRH captain David Warner said he was proud of his team despite its failure to make the final.

"First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I'm proud to be where we are today," he said.

"Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he's been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No 3. From an all-round perspective, it's been great. I'd like to thank all our supporters at home."