STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Felt it was plumb, realised mistake once I reached boundary fence: Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan to Yuvraj Singh

Once the innings of Delhi ended, Yuvraj Singh had joked that it looked like Shikhar Dhawan forgot about taking the review.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said that he thought he was caught plumb in front of the wicket off the delivery of Sandeep Sharma against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but he realised that he should have opted for a review once he reached the boundary fence.

Dhawan had played a knock of 78 runs against SRH in Qualifier 2 of the IPL to allow Delhi Capitals (DC) to post a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

In the 19th over of the innings, Dhawan was sent back to the pavilion by Sandeep. The ball was a high full toss, Dhawan tried to reverse paddle but he ended up missing the ball. The replays showed that the impact was outside off stump and the umpire had given a wrong decision.

However, Dhawan had not opted for a review and he decided to walk off the field.

Once the innings of Delhi ended, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh had joked that it looked like Dhawan forgot about taking the review.

"Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs! Not even A single boundary scored hats off Natarajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai Zany face how bout Drs bro? as usual must have forgotten Face with tears of joy game on #DCvSRH," Yuvraj tweeted.

To this, Dhawan replied: "Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya."

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as DC defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the IPL. The side will now take on Mumbai Indians in the finals on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

This is the first time that Delhi has progressed to the finals of the IPL. DC defeated SRH by 17 runs.

Earlier, Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as DC posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan Yuvraj Singh IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp