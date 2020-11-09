STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanks fans for unconditional support this season

SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this season.

Published: 09th November 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan

SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: As the team failed to find a final berth after a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this season.

With this loss, SRH bowed out of the tournament while Delhi Capitals progressed to their first-ever final of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the Indian Premier League.

"Thank you to each and everyone that supported me and @SunRisers throughout this #Dream11IPL2020 season. The #OrangeArmy has always been on our side through good times and bad and your support gave us the strength to fight! Thank you. Until next time," the Afghanistan spinner tweeted.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark.

For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 78 runs while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42.

For SRH, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

