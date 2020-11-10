STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals should stick to talented players irrespective of title win, says Bangar

Delhi have qualified for the first time in the tournament's final and will face Mumbai Indians tonight at Dubai International Stadium.

Published: 10th November 2020 01:45 PM

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar said that Delhi Capitals (DC) should stick to its core players irrespective of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Batsman Shikhar Dhawan, the top-scorer for the side, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the consistent performer for the side this season -- were not initially included in the squad and the duo was traded later. Shreyas Iyer-led side has now a great bunch of players with Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis in the squad. Under the mentorship of head coach Ricky Ponting, the side has performed better in the last two years.

MI have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai had defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 to progress to the finals, while DC outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 to enter the finals.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Bangar said: "You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular player has to play. In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of control over which player you would want to have. So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions in three different departments - one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen."

"Delhi have to be careful, they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it's not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the championship is just around the corner for them," he added.

