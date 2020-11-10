STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje's execution at death will be key to Delhi Capitals' success: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg feels that Delhi Capitals' success will be dependent on how Rabada and Nortje bowl in the death overs.

Published: 10th November 2020 06:51 PM

Former Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Brad Hogg

Former Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Brad Hogg (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg on Tuesday said that Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje's execution in the final four overs will be a deciding factor for Delhi Capitals' success in the Indian Premier League's final.

His remark comes ahead of the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) later today at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rabada and Nortje have been the key bowlers for DC in this season's IPL. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 26 scalps under his belt and Nortje has picked 20 wickets at a strike rate of 17.50.

Hogg feels that Delhi's success will be dependent on how Rabada and Nortje bowl in the death overs.

Rabada and Nortje in the final 4 overs of the #MI innings is the key to success for @DelhiCapitals. @mipaltan big hitters have given them the advantage and has been the difference over other teams throughout the tournament. #IPL2020Final #IPLfinal #IPL2020

MI have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). On the other hand, it is the first time that DC has made its way to the finals of the tournament.

MI and DC had finished at the top two spots respectively in the IPL standings.

