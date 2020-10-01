STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Shouldn't get carried away by our youngsters' performance, cautions KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

For Karthik, it is important that his youngsters don't feel the extra pressure as they go deep into the tournament.

Published: 01st October 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik finds it heartening that his team's young guns have raised the bar with match-winning IPL performances but does not want to "get carried away" and put extra burden on the talented bunch as the tournament progresses.

Rising opener Shubman Gill performed well in both of KKR's wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad (70 not out) and Rajasthan Royals (47) while his U-19 India teammates Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti ran through Royals' line-up.

The KKR skipper praised the trio but with a note of caution.

"Definitely, I think the fact that these young boys are doing well is very good. I don't think we should get too carried away and, you know, make it a lot about them, just the fact that they're doing well is very good," Karthik said during the post-match virtual interaction here.

For Karthik, it is important that his youngsters don't feel the extra pressure as they go deep into the tournament.

"I don't want to add pressure on them by making them feel that they are the ones that we are dependent on...There are fabulous cricketers around them as well who will play a role and make them look even better than what they are."

Mavi grabbed the two big wickets of Jos Buttler and in-form Sanju Samson in his match-winning show, while Nagarkoti ripped the middle order with two wickets -- Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag -- in four deliveries to derail the Royals in a tricky chase of 175.

At the 2018 auction, Nagarkoti, then 18, was snapped up for Rs 3.2 crore, while Mavi, 19, commanded a price of Rs 3 crore.

But the young quicks endured some injury setbacks, especially Nagarkoti who was ruled out of two seasons but KKR continued to repose faith in them.

"I've been wanting to see them since the time they played the (2018 U-19) World Cup and now it's just great to see them both on the field."

"To see these boys out there playing for us, representing our franchise, the fact that we've stuck with them and to see them out there makes us so happy. The fact that they're bowling well and fielding well is a bonus," Karthik said.

The youngsters now are in the elite company of world's numero uno Test bowler Pat Cummins and Karthik believes it would make a "massive difference".

"Cummins is an extraordinary role model for everybody. To have a player like him around is a confidence-booster because. He's so good with the young kids and he's just great to have around the team.

"I think the boys are learning a lot. The fact that he's interacting with all these guys not only on-the-field but making a genuine effort off-the-field makes a massive difference."

Karthik also hailed the team's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who bagged two wickets to help KKR restrict the Royals for 137/9.

"The poor guy had a few injuries but I'm really happy to see him. He's from Chennai so obviously I'm really fond of him for the fact that we are both playing together. He had a few doubts because of his injury but I'm just happy to see him out there," Karthik said.

KKR next face Delhi Capitals in their fourth match on Saturday.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik KKR  Kolkata Knight Riders IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp