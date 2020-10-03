STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another Record: MS Dhoni surpasses Suresh Raina to become IPL's most-capped player with 194 games

Dhoni, who has played every edition of the League since its inception, is into his 11th season with CSK, a side he has always captained apart from playing two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants.

Published: 03rd October 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 08:29 AM

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

DUBAI: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the most-capped player in the history of IPL with his 194th appearance in the popular tournament, surpassing Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina.

Those were the seasons when CSK got suspended from the league for the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

As Dhoni took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, it was his 164th game for CSK.

He had played 30 games for RPS during the 2016 and 2017 editions.

Raina pulled out of the ongoing edition, citing personal reasons.

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances.

Dhoni, individually has played, nine finals, which includes the 2017 edition summit clash for Pune Supergiants against Mumbai Indians.

However India's current skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for most number of appearances for a single franchise with 180 caps for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 13 editions.

