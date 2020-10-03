STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Happiest that my record is broken by you: Veteran CSK batsman Suresh Raina to MS Dhoni

During Friday's game against SunRisers Hyderabad, MS Dhoni played his 194th IPL match, surpassing Raina's tally of 193.

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

CSK legends MS Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina

CSK legends MS Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DUBAI: Veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina has congratulated MS Dhoni after the former Indian captain became the most capped played in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During Friday's game against SunRisers Hyderabad, Dhoni played his 194th IPL match, surpassing Raina's tally of 193.

Raina took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni and said: "Congratulations Mahi bhai at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you."

"All the best for the game today and am sure Chennai Super Kings will win this season's IPL," he added.

The wishes, however, didn't work as the Dhoni-led CSK lost the match against the David Warner-led side by seven runs, thus registering their third straight defeat in the ongoing season.

During their chase of 165, Dhoni was seen struggling in the searing heat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, he continued to bat and helped his team get to 157/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Out of favour fast bowler S Sreesanth praised Dhoni and tweeted: "Hats off to MS Dhoni bhai...even in this heat keeping for 20 overs and then running (sprinting for his team) lots and lots of respect...now that's what we call never ever giving up in toughest moments. Giving all in for his team."

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is ranked third in the list of most capped IPL players with 192 appearances, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik (185 appearances) and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (180 appearances).

Dhoni, 39, retired from international cricket in August. And Raina, 33, opted out of the present tournament due to "personal reasons".

The two senior pros have played for CSK since the first IPL edition in 2008, with the exception of two seasons in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai-based franchise was suspended by the Supreme Court in a betting-fixing scandal. Dhoni represented Rising Pune SuperGiant and Raina played for Gujarat Lions in those two years.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSK  Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Suresh Raina IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp