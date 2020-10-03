STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Felt really bad when Kane Williamson got run-out, says Priyam Garg

There was a mix-up between Williamson and Garg in the middle and as a result, the New Zealand skipper lost his wicket.

Priyam Garg of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty against the Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | IPLT20/Sportzpics for BCCI)

By ANI

DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order batsman Priyam Garg said that he felt really bad when Kane Williamson was run-out due to a mix-up in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad were at 69/3 when Garg came to the crease. There was a mix-up between Williamson and Garg in the middle and as a result, the New Zealand skipper lost his wicket. Williamson was quite animated after his dismissal and it would have definitely created pressure on Garg.

"I felt really bad, Williamson was set at that point of time, he is a very experienced player but he got run-out. It was a mistake. I was able to score runs so it was good. When I got back to the dug-out, Kane said well-played mate, don't worry and forget about the run-out," Garg told Abhishek Sharma in a video posted on iplt20.com.

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. CSK failed to chase 165 and were restricted to 157/5.

Batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad were in a spot of bother at 69/4 with David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson all sent back to the pavilion. It was then that youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg got together for an 83-run partnership. Garg remained unbeaten on 51 while Sharma scored 31.

Garg made 51 runs off just 26 balls with the help of 6 fours and one six, while Sharma's innings was studded with 4 fours and one six.

"I just thought that I can take some time, after eight balls I was thinking that I need to hit a big shot, I was looking to take chance against Ravindra Jadeja, so all was good," Sharma told Garg.

During the chase of 165, CSK found itself at 42/4 and it was then that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja got together for a 72-run partnership. Jadeja went on to score his first IPL half-century, and Dhoni remained unbeaten on 47.

For Hyderabad, T Natarajan scalped the wickets of Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu and he once again showed the world that he is quickly becoming a death over specialist for the franchise. Rashid Khan was also able to maintain a stranglehold over the CSK batsmen as he conceded just 12 runs from his four overs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Mumbai Indians on October 4 while CSK will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on the same day.

