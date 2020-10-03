IPL 2020, KKR vs DC Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to field after winning toss, Ashwin back for Delhi Capitals

By Online Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to field first in Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Coming back from a defeat, Delhi Capitals made two changes: Spinner R Ashwin is back from injury instead of Axar Patel and Harshal Patel came in place of veteran Ishant Sharma in the line-up.

KKR made only one change to their playing eleven, bowler Kuldeep Yadav is dropped and R Triparthi starts instead.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: S Gill, S Narine, N Rana, D Karthik* (wk), R Tripathi, E Morgan, A Russell, P Cummins, S Mavi, K Nagarkoti, V Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Iyer*, R Pant (wk), S Hetmyer, M Stoinis, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje, A Mishra, H Patel