STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat in their IPL match against RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on Saturday won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

"We'll bat first. It's a day game and it is pretty warm out here. We've got one change, (Mahipal) Lomror comes in for Ankit (Rajput). Hopefully, we'll put on a good show today," Smith said after winning the toss.

On the other hand, RCB have gone with the same team which played against Mumbai Indians.

"It's dry heat, but it's not so bad," said RCB captain Virat Kohli when asked about the weather conditions. "We are playing with the same XI. We wanted to bat first, day game, better to get into the game with the first six overs of the match."

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB vs RR IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp