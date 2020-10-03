STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity, reckons former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif

Seeing the brilliant performance of the youngsters, Kaif said that IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity.

Published: 03rd October 2020

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has hailed the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad players - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad against the experienced Chennai Super Kings.

SRH youngster Priyam Garg gave a stunning performance with the bat against CSK. Garg and Abhishek Sharma rescued SRH from a disastrous start and enabled the team to post 164 runs in 20 overs. Garg smashed 51 runs in just 26 balls while Sharma made a gutsy 31 after witnessing a bad start.

Abdul Samad, who recently made his IPL debut, defended 28 runs in the last over on Friday.

"An 18-year-old from J&K, a 19-year-old from UP and a 20-year-old from Punjab script a win against the most experienced side in IPL. Truly a tournament where talent meets opportunity. #CSKvSRH," Kaif tweeted.

SRH defeated CSK by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

They will next take on Mumbai Indians on October 4 while CSK will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on the same day.

