STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL player reports corrupt approach, BCCI's anti-corruption unit starts investigations

Due to health safety protocols this year, the ACU had organised its mandatory counselling sessions virtually for all the eight teams.

Published: 03rd October 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A cricketer, competing in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, has "reported a corrupt approach", putting BCCI's anti-corruption unit (ACU) on a high alert.

The 13th edition of the IPL in being held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment, which has significantly reduced the chance for persons with dubious credentials approaching the player directly.

The threat though still remains by and large due to the online network of corruptors.

BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh confirmed the development to PTI.

"Yes (a player has reported aproach)," Singh, the former DGP of Rajasthan Police confirmed the news.

"We are tracking him. It will take some time," he said when asked if the alleged corruptor or "person of Interest" has been nabbed.

As per anti-corruption protocols, the name of the player (Indian or overseas) or franchise is not revealed for confidentiality purposes.

With players and support staff staying in a bio-bubble, unlike other years, the ACU is concentrating more on the possible online corrupt approaches.

Most of the players, especially the younger ones are mostly on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter where unknown people masquerading as fans try to befriend them.

A senior BCCI official said all the players whether overseas or Indian international, uncapped domestic players have all attended multiple anti-corruption classes.

"The best part is that the player who was approached immediately sensed that something is fishy. He had suspicion and he immediately shared his concerns with the ACU. Every player, even those who have come from the U-19s are well aware about each and every anti-corruption protocols," the BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Due to health safety protocols this year, the ACU had organised its mandatory counselling sessions virtually for all the eight teams.

Singh is leading an eight-man team in the UAE.

The BCCI has tied up with UK-based company Sportradar, which will offer its "integrity services" to prevent betting and other corrupt practices during the upcoming IPL through its Fraud Detection Services (FDS).

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACU BCCI IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020 IPL Corruption
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp