STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: CSK skipper MS Dhoni completes 100 catches as wicketkeeper

In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni created history by becoming the most-capped player in the IPL.

Published: 04th October 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during an IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during an IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he completed 100 catches as wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni was only one scalp away from achieving the feat before the game against Kings XI Punjab. He has become the second wicket-keeper to do so after KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Punjab skipper KL Rahul became his 100th victim behind the stumps. Dhoni also has 39 stumpings to his name. In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni created history by becoming the most-capped player in the IPL.

CLICK HERE FOR SCORECARD OF CSK VS KXIP

He surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina who has 193 IPL games under his belt. Raina has played 164 matches for CSK. The left-handed batsman had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Raina was one of the first to congratulate Dhoni. Taking to Twitter, Raina had wrote: "Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season's @IPL."

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has played 192 matches in IPL while Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has 180 IPL matches under his belt.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul IPL 2020 IPL 13 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni MS Dhoni records IPL records
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp