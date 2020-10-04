STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Score: Mumbai Indians chose to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published: 04th October 2020 03:30 PM

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

By PTI

SHARJAH: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

Mumbai are playing the same side that won them the last game while Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced injured seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed with Siddarth Kaul.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan.

