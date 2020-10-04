STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Learnt the flick shot from you: Devdutt Padikkal tells Yuvraj Singh

Padikkal's remark came as Yuvraj praised the young left-handed batsman for his knock against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Published: 04th October 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said that he learnt the flick shot from Yuvraj Singh and the youngster also expressed his desire to bat with the World Cup-winning hero.

Padikkal's remark came as Yuvraj praised the young left-handed batsman for his knock against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Form is temporary class is forever !@imVkohli however I haven't seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer," Yuvraj had tweeted.

To this tweet, Padikkal replied: "Not competing with you paji. Learnt the flick from you. Always wanted to bat with you. Let's go."

RCB had restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The fielding of the Virat Kohli-led side was top-notch and there were amazing catches to see from Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal.

Chasing 155, Virat Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a partnership of 99 runs. Padikkal was dismissed for 63 but Kohli took the side home by eight wickets as he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs.

"Amazing to contribute to the win of RCB. This is what I have been looking to do in all the games, it's important that we keep winning and I keep contributing to the side. Finch has been great and early on, we are getting good partnerships, hopefully, we can do that going ahead in the tournament," Padikkal said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

RCB is currently in second place in the IPL standings with 6 points from four matches. The side will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 5 at the Dubai International Stadium.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Yuvraj Singh Devdutt Padikkal
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp