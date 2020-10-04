STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

We can outskill RCB, says confident Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje finished with figures of 3 for 33 in the challenging conditions of Sharjah to help his team regain the top spot in the points table.

Published: 04th October 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje celebrates after the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Narine during IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje celebrates after the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Narine during IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Unfazed by the threat posed by the big guns of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje said his team is capable of outperforming their opponents on Monday.

Nortje said it is all about sticking to basics and executing their plans as the Capitals, who defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs on Saturday night, will face RCB in an IPL game here.

DC had won only eight out of their 23 meetings against RCB, which boosts of a formidable batting line-up in the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and young Devdutt Padikkal in its ranks.

"It's going to be a good challenge. They have got a pretty good line-up, and have some big names. But, I think we have got a good team as well and the guys have been training really well," Nortje said in a release issued by DC on Sunday.

"If we just execute our skills, perform the way we have been, I think it's going to be a very good game, and I'm sure we can outskill them."

Defending 228, Nortje bowled a match-defining penultimate over after Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi had brought KKR back into the game with a flurry of sixes.

The 26-year-old pacer finished with figures of 3 for 33 in the challenging conditions of Sharjah to help his team regain the top spot in the points table.

"I'm just happy we could win and get the team over the line. I think the boys really bowled well. Maybe in one or two overs they got all of us, but I think in general the plans were good and everyone executed them well, so well done to the boys," said Nortje.

"I think I just try to keep it basic, and not overthink things. Once you think too much about the big or small ground, and how easy it is sometimes to hit sixes you get a bit carried away, so just stick to your skills - what you have been training, and that is what's going to get you over the line."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB vs DC RCB IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp