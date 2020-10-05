STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket

Kohli touched the landmark figure during the IPL clash against Delhi Capitals here on Monday which is the 31-year-old's 286th match.

Published: 05th October 2020 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli | PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian player to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli touched the landmark figure during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals here on Monday. The 31-year-old achieved the feat in his 286th match.

Kohli-led RCB is chasing a massive target of 197 runs, set by Delhi Capitals after being asked to bat first. Marcus Stoinis played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs from 26 balls as he helped Delhi Capitals post a competitive target for RCB.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had witnessed brilliant start with openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashing regular boundaries. The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the fifth over. Both formed a 68-run partnership before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shaw, who played a knock of 42 runs from 23 balls. Soon after that, Isuru Udana sent Dhawan (32) back to the pavilion.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORECARD OF RCB VS DC

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then took the field but their partnership also did not last long as the latter scored 11 runs before Moeen Ali got hold of him. Stoinis then joined Pant on the field and the duo took the team over the 100-run mark.

They both played with an attacking mindset, helping the team go past 150 runs in the 17th over. Their 89-run partnership was brought to an end by Siraj as the pacer bowled Pant (37) in the 19th over. In the same over, Stoinis struck a spectacular boundary to complete his half-century off 24 balls.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli inadvertently applies saliva on ball, realises immediately

For RCB, Siraj took two wickets while Udana and Ali picked one wicket each.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 IPL in UAE Virat Kohli records RCB vs DC Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp