IPL 2020: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket

By ANI

DUBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian player to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli touched the landmark figure during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals here on Monday. The 31-year-old achieved the feat in his 286th match.

Kohli-led RCB is chasing a massive target of 197 runs, set by Delhi Capitals after being asked to bat first. Marcus Stoinis played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs from 26 balls as he helped Delhi Capitals post a competitive target for RCB.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had witnessed brilliant start with openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashing regular boundaries. The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the fifth over. Both formed a 68-run partnership before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shaw, who played a knock of 42 runs from 23 balls. Soon after that, Isuru Udana sent Dhawan (32) back to the pavilion.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORECARD OF RCB VS DC

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then took the field but their partnership also did not last long as the latter scored 11 runs before Moeen Ali got hold of him. Stoinis then joined Pant on the field and the duo took the team over the 100-run mark.

They both played with an attacking mindset, helping the team go past 150 runs in the 17th over. Their 89-run partnership was brought to an end by Siraj as the pacer bowled Pant (37) in the 19th over. In the same over, Stoinis struck a spectacular boundary to complete his half-century off 24 balls.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli inadvertently applies saliva on ball, realises immediately

For RCB, Siraj took two wickets while Udana and Ali picked one wicket each.